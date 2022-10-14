Apple Fined Again in Brazil for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

The Sao Paulo state court in Brazil fined Apple a whopping 100 million reais ($19 million USD or $26.33 million CAD) on Thursday for not selling new iPhones in the country without charging adapters in the box — reports Reuters.

Sao Paulo’s state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit filed by the association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs accused Apple of employing abusive practices by not including a power adapter with its flagship product.

This is far from the first time Brazil has reprimanded Apple for selling devices without chargers, a trend the company set with the iPhone 12 back in 2020 under the veil of reducing e-waste. Even at the time, Brazil compelled Apple to include chargers with iPhones sold in the country.

Apart from imposing a $19 million USD fine, the Sao Paulo court also ruled that all new iPhones sold in Brazil must include chargers moving forward. Brazil’s Justice Ministry issued a similar order last month, which was accompanied by a $2.38 million USD fine.

According to the Sao Paulo state court, Apple’s practice of not shipping a charger with new phones equates to selling an incomplete product. The court said in its ruling that customers should not have to buy a second product for the first to work.

“It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product,” the court said in its decision.

Apple is currently appealing the Justice Ministry’s order to start including chargers with iPhones. The tech giant also plans to appeal the Sao Paulo decision and the fine imposed.