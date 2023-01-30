Apple Music Debuts ‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime’ Ahead of Super Bowl LVII [VIDEO]

Last fall, Apple Music was named the new partner for the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, replacing Pepsi. This year’s show will feature Rihanna and Apple Music today shared the first trailer for the show, slated for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Apple today announced some new Rihanna and Super Bowl Halftime Show news. All of the megastar’s songs are available today in Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, plus more.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

There will also be a Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference slated for February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST. Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna and it will be available live and on demand via Apple Music; on @AppleMusic’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter; or on the NFL Network.

Here’s what’s also available to hype up the Apple Music Half Time Show with Rihanna:

Apple Music Radio

“Halftime Hype Radio,” a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time

“Rihanna Revisited Radio,” an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer’s catalog

“Live from Super Bowl LVII,” featuring daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Arizona leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Nadeska Alexis, plus an array of surprise special guests.

Monday, February 13: “Halftime Recap Radio” to celebrate the debut of Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple Music