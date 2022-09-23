Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 Launch in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 in Canada and beyond, now available for purchase at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers.

“Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure,” says Apple. The new watch comes with the largest display yet on an Apple Watch at 49mm, and up to 36 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra pricing starts at $1,099 CAD on Apple.ca.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are now powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which the company says can “unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, while also delivering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive.” The MagSafe charger now has a lanyard loop and built-in speaker for Precision Finding.

AirPods Pro 2 are available for purchase at $329 on Apple.ca.