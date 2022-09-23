Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 Launch in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 in Canada and beyond, now available for purchase at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers.
“Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure,” says Apple. The new watch comes with the largest display yet on an Apple Watch at 49mm, and up to 36 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch Ultra pricing starts at $1,099 CAD on Apple.ca.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are now powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which the company says can “unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, while also delivering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive.” The MagSafe charger now has a lanyard loop and built-in speaker for Precision Finding.
AirPods Pro 2 are available for purchase at $329 on Apple.ca.
Other articles in the category: Apple Watch
Fix for Apple Watch Ultra Distorted Phone Calls in watchOS 9.0.1
Apple has released watchOS 9.0.1 for the Apple Watch Ultra, which launches tomorrow in stores. The first pre-orders of the smartwatch in Canada have already shipped. With watchOS 9.0.1, build 20R8380, Apple says “this update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch Ultra,” specifically an issue where “audio could be distorted during phone […]
First Apple Watch Ultra Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]
Apple today lifted its press embargo on Apple Watch Ultra, the company's biggest and most powerful smartwatch to date, just a couple of days ahead of its September 23 launch. Some media outlets had been given early access to the $1,099 wearable, so both written and video reviews for Apple Watch Ultra have started piling...
How to Track AFib History on Apple Watch [VIDEO]
Apple has released a new video tutorial explaining how to track AFib History on your Apple Watch. “Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a type of irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers,” explains Apple. CDC data shows roughly, “2% of people younger than 65 years […]