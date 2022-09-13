Apple TV+ Lands 9 Emmy Awards Including 4 Wins for Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ blockbuster ‘Ted Lasso’ has once again become the most Emmy Award-winning comedy, landing 4 wins at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The second season of Ted Lasso won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

Ted Lasso has now joined the ranks of the following seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years:

Modern Family

30 Rock

Frasier

The Golden Girls

Cheers

All in the Family

The Phil Silvers Show

“We’re so grateful and humbled to see ‘Ted Lasso’ honored with back-to-back wins for best comedy as audiences around the world continue to love the show and these characters as much as we do,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “It has been such an honor for all of us at Apple.”

In total, Apple TV+ has won 9 Emmys this year, honours for ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Schmigadoon!,’ and ‘Home Before Dark.’

Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honoured with 275 wins and 1,152 award nominations, including this year’s historic win at the Oscars as ‘CODA’ took home Best Picture and made Apple the first streamer to win the category.