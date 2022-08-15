Google Spotlights Top 13 Features of Android 13

To celebrate the launch of Android 13 on Pixel devices, Google has spotlighted the top 13 features and updates of its latest mobile OS, which promises new capabilities for compatible smartphones and tablets.

“There are many reasons to love Android 13, but here are our top 13,” says Google.

Android 13 comes with an evolved look and style that builds on Material You. You can customize non-Google apps to match your phone’s wallpaper theme and colors, making your home screen more cohesive and unique to your style. You can assign specific languages to individual apps so you can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of your apps in a different language. Android 13 features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast you’re listening to. Android 13 allows you to further customize Bedtime mode with wallpaper dimming and dark theme. These screen options help your eyes adjust to the dark when you’re about to go to bed and get back to sleep if you wake up. In Android 13, you can select only the specific photos and videos they’ll need to access. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number, or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time. Android 13 helps keep your notifications under control and makes sure you only get the alerts you ask for. The apps you download will now need your explicit permission to send notifications. On supported headphones that enable head tracking, Spatial Audio shifts the source of the sound to adapt with how you turn your head, giving you a more immersive listening experience. When you’re on your laptop, you don’t want to break your workflow to respond to a chat from your phone. Soon, you’ll be able to stream your messaging apps directly to your Chromebook so you can send and receive messages from your laptop. Android 13 adopts Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, a new Bluetooth audio standard that results in lower latency than classic audio. This allows you to hear audio that’s in better sync with the sound’s source. You’ll soon be able to copy the content, like a URL, picture, text or video, from your Android phone and paste it on your tablet. Multitasking on your tablet is even easier with Android 13. With the newly updated taskbar on tablets, you can see all your apps at a glance and easily drag and drop any app in your library into split-screen mode. Android tablets will register your palm and stylus pen as separate touches. So whether you’re writing or drawing on your tablet, you’ll experience fewer accidental stray marks.

Android 13 is rolling out to Pixel devices starting today. Later this year, Android 13 will also roll out for Samsung Galaxy, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more.