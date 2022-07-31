Elon Musk Files Countersuit Against Twitter, But Details Confidential

Nehal Malik
18 hours ago

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday filed a countersuit against Twitter, details of which are yet to be made public — reports CNBC.

The two parties have been embroiled in a legal battle after Musk announced earlier this month that he was “terminating” his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion USD.

According to Musk’s legal representation, Twitter breached its agreement with Musk by not providing the business magnate with the information he was entitled to. In the weeks leading up to Musk’s withdrawal from the deal, the pair had been at odds over the number of spam/fake accounts that comprise Twitter’s user base.

As a result, Twitter has sued Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force him to keep up his end of the deal.

Musk’s legal team has asked the court that details of his countersuit remain confidential. While a copy of the countersuit is not available to the public at this time, one may pop up in the near future with sensitive details redacted.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, who is presiding over the Musk-Twitter case, earlier this week set a trial date for October 17-21. Musk’s lawyers were originally seeking a trial date sometime in early 2023, while Twitter wanted it to be even sooner than October.

