Facebook, Instagram Paid Verification Launches in the U.S.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced that Meta Verified on Instagram and Facebook is now available to users across the U.S.

For the uninitiated, Meta Verified is a subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook account verification, which costs $14.99 USD/month (iOS/Android) or $11.99 USD/month on the web (Facebook only).

Initially available in Australia and New Zealand for people 18 years or older, the service is now launching in the United States as well.

With Meta Verified, users get verification with a government ID, proactive account protection, access to direct account support, and more.

Simply follow these steps to get your Facebook and Instagram accounts verified with the Meta Verified subscription:

Go to ‘Settings’ on Instagram or Facebook. Click ‘Accounts Center’, then ‘Meta Verified.’ If it’s available for your account, you will see ‘Meta Verified available’ under your name and profile photo. Select your preferred payment method for your monthly payment. Complete the verification process and provide a government-issued photo ID to confirm your identity for a Meta Verified subscription.

A Canadian launch for Meta Verified has not yet been announced but should be rolled out very soon.

You can join the waitlist to get notified when Meta Verified is available in your region.