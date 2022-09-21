Feds to to Drop ArriveCAN App Requirement by End of September: Report

According to unnamed sources speaking with CTV News, the federal government plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions by the end of September, which includes dropping the ArriveCAN app requirement.

CTV News says vaccination requirements, random COVID-19 testing and ArriveCAN app usage are set to end by month’s end. The app has been criticized for causing delays and also erroneously telling people to quarantine by accident.

Currently, vaccination requirements are still in place for foreign nationals entering Canada; it was dropped for Canadians traveling on planes and trains back in the summer.

The call for the federal government to end COVID-19 restrictions has been long advocated by travel and tourism groups, citing the requirements are causing a decline in business.

The union for Canadian border agents has long said the ArriveCAN app has caused customs agents to act as ‘tech support’, with the app requirement causing airport delays for travellers that are unaware of its requirement at points of entry.

The Globe and Mail says these changes will apply at land, air and sea ports of entry. But mask requirements on planes and trains will stay.