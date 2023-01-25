GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo Switch Coming January 27 and on Xbox Game Pass

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

goldeneye 007 nintendo switch

Did you spend hundreds of hours as a kid playing GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64? If you did, you can soon relive those glory days, as the game is making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch, plus Xbox Game Pass. GoldenEye 007 was launched 26 years ago in 1997.

“GoldenEye 007 is back! Originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, the legendary game is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on 1/27,” said Nintendo on Wednesday.

goldeneye 007 online multiplayer

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch will also have online multiplayer and it’s going to be pretty popular we imagine, when it launches this Friday, January 27. The music and gameplay bring back counteless memories.

Check out the trailer below:

This Friday will also see GoldenEye 007 launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Series S, via Xbox Game Pass, globally. The game will have a “few modern touches” says Xbox, noting the James Bond game will have an adventure mode and split-screen for showdowns with friends. Native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD will be available on supported devices.

If you own a copy of Rare Replay, you will be able to download GoldenEye 007 for free as part of Game Pass. Check the trailer below:

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Trade-In Values Drop for iPhone, Mac and More in Canada

Apple offers a trade-in program where customers can bring in their existing devices, get a trade-in value and then put that amount towards a new device. The company periodically adjusts these values as time goes on and recently made some changes, according to MacRumors, pointing out that the values in the U.S. have moved lower. […]
Gary Ng
27 mins ago

Costco Canada Photo Accounts Now Moving to Shutterfly

Back on January 11, Costco Canada emailed customers to inform them CostcoPhotoCentre.ca will stop offering photo products and services as of January 28, 2023, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada. Instead, Costco will shift to Shutterfly for photo services for members. The transition means existing projects or easier projects saved on CostcoPhotoCentre.ca […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Some 2023 MacBook Pro SSDs are Slower than 2021 Models: Report

Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch 2023 MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have slower storage than their M1 Pro and M1 Max-toting predecessors from 2021 if you buy a base 1TB configuration — reports 9to5Mac. The publication experienced this issue on an M2 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage,...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago