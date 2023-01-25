GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo Switch Coming January 27 and on Xbox Game Pass

Did you spend hundreds of hours as a kid playing GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64? If you did, you can soon relive those glory days, as the game is making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch, plus Xbox Game Pass. GoldenEye 007 was launched 26 years ago in 1997.

“GoldenEye 007 is back! Originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, the legendary game is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on 1/27,” said Nintendo on Wednesday.

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch will also have online multiplayer and it’s going to be pretty popular we imagine, when it launches this Friday, January 27. The music and gameplay bring back counteless memories.

Check out the trailer below:

This Friday will also see GoldenEye 007 launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Series S, via Xbox Game Pass, globally. The game will have a “few modern touches” says Xbox, noting the James Bond game will have an adventure mode and split-screen for showdowns with friends. Native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD will be available on supported devices.

If you own a copy of Rare Replay, you will be able to download GoldenEye 007 for free as part of Game Pass. Check the trailer below: