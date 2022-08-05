How to Shoot and Edit Dramatic Summer Light on iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new video tutorial, showing its customers how to “Shoot & Edit Dramatic Summer Light on iPhone”.
“Learn how to photograph and edit dramatic summer light on iPhone, with tips on using Portrait mode, Depth Control, and Night mode from photographer Eddy Chen and Creative Pros Jahmyra and David,” explains Apple.
Requirements for this photography tutorial? An iPhone 13, says Apple.
