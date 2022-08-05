How to Shoot and Edit Dramatic Summer Light on iPhone [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

how to shoot summer light iphone

Apple has shared a new video tutorial, showing its customers how to “Shoot & Edit Dramatic Summer Light on iPhone”.

“Learn how to photograph and edit dramatic summer light on iPhone, with tips on using Portrait mode, Depth Control, and Night mode from photographer Eddy Chen and Creative Pros Jahmyra and David,” explains Apple.

Requirements for this photography tutorial? An iPhone 13, says Apple.

  • 0:00 – Introduction
  • 0:39 – Create a shared album
  • 1:26 – Adjust exposure to capture afternoon shadows
  • 1:50 – Push contrast to accentuate shadows
  • 2:27 – Use the golden hour to take glowing portraits
  • 2:58 – Switch to Portrait mode for better focus and Depth Control
  • 3:15 – Dial up shadows and brightness to add drama to your portraits
  • 4:07 – Capture electric scenes after dark with Night mode
  • 4:55 – Play with contrast and black point to bring focus to the subject
  • 6:07 – Share before and after photos with #ShotoniPhone
  • 6:18 – Go further with #TodayatApple live sessions

