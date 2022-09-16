How to Use Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Another new video has just been published on Apple’s YouTube support channel, and this one details how you can control timers, music playback, and more with the Dynamic Island on your iPhone 14 Pro, without leaving the app you’re using.
Dynamic Island is Apple’s newly designed pill-shaped notch for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. The cutout sits at the top of the screen and hides the front camera and FaceID sensors. Instead of a dead space at the top of the device, Dynamic Island can show notifications, alerts, or real-time information.
On iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can check alerts and current activity in progress, such as music that’s playing, your timer, an AirDrop connection, and directions from Maps, in the Dynamic Island on the Home Screen or in any app.
Simply touch and hold an activity in the Dynamic Island to access the controls, or tap it to return to the app.
Check out the video below to get a better idea of how this works.
