Hudson’s Bay is Bringing Back Zellers in 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Zellers was an iconic discount retail chain in Canada that was acquired by Hudson’s Bay Company in 1978, then later shuttered in 2013.

But now a decade later, HBC says it is bringing back Zellers from the dead, announcing on Wednesday it will be returning in “early 2023,” in the form of a new e-commerce site and a retail presence at HBC department stores in major cities across Canada. HBC previously debuted a Zellers pop-up shop inside the Burlington Centre Hudson’s Bay store last August.

HBC says Zellers.ca will “deliver a digital-first shopping journey that taps into the nostalgia of the brand Canadians know and love, while introducing a refreshed identity and a unique and exciting product assortment for families at everyday value.”

Aside from regular product categories such as housewares, home decor, furniture, toys, and more, a new private brand will debut, along with clothing.

“We know how special Zellers is in the hearts and minds of people in Canada. “Where the lowest price is the law” was a calling card, which has helped Zellers establish itself as more than a retail destination, but a place to build and support community,” says Adam Powell, Chief Business Officer, Zellers, in a statement. “Zellers is a brand deeply rooted in the Canadian experience. Spanning generations, people hold distinct connections to Zellers through shared experiences with family and friends, and we look forward to building on that in the future.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Zellers will be able to compete online with giants such as Amazon in 2023.

Looks like we poured one out too soon for Zeddy. Fingers crossed the bear returns.

