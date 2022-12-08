IKEA and Sonos Launch the SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker

IKEA and Sonos announced on Thursday the launch of the new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker, adding yet another product collaborative product to market.

This latest SYMFONISK floor lamp offers high-quality sound from Sonos, but with IKEA design to blend into your home. This is the newest product from IKEA and Sonos, after the companies debuted their first SYMFONISK product in 2019.

“We have learnt a great deal about how people want to furnish with light and sound. We also know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and parts of the room to create the right mood. The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp,” says Stjepan Begic, Range Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The SYMFONISK line of products offer great sound with functional furniture pieces while solving an ongoing issue of where to find counter space to put a speaker in living areas.

As for the SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker, it includes a shade made from bamboo, but other shades are available for purchase separately. The speaker can be paired with other SYMFONISK products or Sonos speakers. The floor lamp can act as rear speakers as part of a home theatre setup.

“The SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker is a great example of how our collaboration continues to challenge the traditional idea of sound in the home,” says Sara Lincoln, Principal Product Manager at Sonos, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “We created the floor lamp speaker to sound great on its own but also to be versatile. It works seamlessly with all our Sonos speakers and is a great option for those who are looking to add rear speakers to their home theatre set up, when paired with our soundbars such as Ray and Beam,” says Sara Lincoln.

We’ve gone hands-on before with the SYMFONISK Table Lamp and Bookshelf speakers in the past. The speakers sounded good and were reasonably priced for having a Sonos speaker inside.

Last year, the SYMFONISK picture frame Wi-Fi speaker was launched for $249.

SYMFONISK products integrate into your Sonos system. With the IKEA hub for smart products, Enabled by DIRIGERA, you can control the new floor lamp speaker with the IKEA Home smart app, plus add the product to scenes and automation.

IKEA says the new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker will launch in Canada and all of its markets beginning in January 2023.