iOS 12.5.6 Download Released for Older iPhones and iPads
Apple has released iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhone and iPad users on Wednesday, including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).
You can update your older devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
This update comes nearly one year after Apple released iOS 12.5.5 on September 23, 2021. That update included security fixes.
According to Apple, iOS 12.5.6 fixes a WebKit security bug where “web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” it says. This was discovered and reported by an anonymous researcher.
iOS 12.5.6 (Build 16H71) direct download links are below:
- iPad Air (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,1) — Download
- iPad Air (Cellular) (iPad4,2) — Download
- iPad Air (China) (iPad4,3) — Download
- iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,4) — Download
- iPad mini 2 (Cellular) (iPad4,5) — Download
- iPad mini 2 (China) (iPad4,6) — Download
- iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,7) — Download
- iPad mini 3 (Cellular) (iPad4,8) — Download
- iPad mini 3 (China) (iPad4,9) — Download
- iPhone 5s (GSM/LTE) (iPhone6,1) — Download
- iPhone 5s (CDMA/LTE) (iPhone6,2) — Download
- iPhone 6 Plus (iPhone7,1) — Download
- iPhone 6 (iPhone7,2) — Download
- iPod touch 6G (iPod7,1) — Download
iOS 12 was first released in the fall of 2018 and introduced Group FaceTime, Memojis and more.