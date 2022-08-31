iOS 12.5.6 Download Released for Older iPhones and iPads

Apple has released iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhone and iPad users on Wednesday, including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

You can update your older devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

This update comes nearly one year after Apple released iOS 12.5.5 on September 23, 2021. That update included security fixes.

According to Apple, iOS 12.5.6 fixes a WebKit security bug where “web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” it says. This was discovered and reported by an anonymous researcher.

iOS 12.5.6 (Build 16H71) direct download links are below:

iPad Air (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,1) — Download

(iPad4,1) — Download iPad Air (Cellular) (iPad4,2) — Download

(iPad4,2) — Download iPad Air (China) (iPad4,3) — Download

(iPad4,3) — Download iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,4) — Download

(iPad4,4) — Download iPad mini 2 (Cellular) (iPad4,5) — Download

(iPad4,5) — Download iPad mini 2 (China) (iPad4,6) — Download

(iPad4,6) — Download iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,7) — Download

(iPad4,7) — Download iPad mini 3 (Cellular) (iPad4,8) — Download

(iPad4,8) — Download iPad mini 3 (China) (iPad4,9) — Download

(iPad4,9) — Download iPhone 5s (GSM/LTE) (iPhone6,1) — Download

(iPhone6,1) — Download iPhone 5s (CDMA/LTE) (iPhone6,2) — Download

(iPhone6,2) — Download iPhone 6 Plus (iPhone7,1) — Download

(iPhone7,1) — Download iPhone 6 (iPhone7,2) — Download

(iPhone7,2) — Download iPod touch 6G (iPod7,1) — Download

iOS 12 was first released in the fall of 2018 and introduced Group FaceTime, Memojis and more.