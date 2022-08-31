iOS 12.5.6 Download Released for Older iPhones and iPads

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has released iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhone and iPad users on Wednesday, including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

You can update your older devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

This update comes nearly one year after Apple released iOS 12.5.5 on September 23, 2021. That update included security fixes.

According to Apple, iOS 12.5.6 fixes a WebKit security bug where “web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” it says. This was discovered and reported by an anonymous researcher.

iOS 12.5.6 (Build 16H71) direct download links are below:

  • iPad Air (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,1) — Download
  • iPad Air (Cellular) (iPad4,2) — Download
  • iPad Air (China) (iPad4,3) — Download
  • iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,4) — Download
  • iPad mini 2 (Cellular) (iPad4,5) — Download
  • iPad mini 2 (China) (iPad4,6) — Download
  • iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,7) — Download
  • iPad mini 3 (Cellular) (iPad4,8) — Download
  • iPad mini 3 (China) (iPad4,9) — Download
  • iPhone 5s (GSM/LTE) (iPhone6,1) — Download
  • iPhone 5s (CDMA/LTE) (iPhone6,2) — Download
  • iPhone 6 Plus (iPhone7,1) — Download
  • iPhone 6 (iPhone7,2) — Download
  • iPod touch 6G (iPod7,1) — Download

iOS 12 was first released in the fall of 2018 and introduced Group FaceTime, Memojis and more.

Other articles in the category: News

Website Shares All Apple Event AR Easter Eggs

Apple has been hiding augmented reality (AR) easter eggs on the Apple Event page for its upcoming events for the past many years, and this year is no different. With its upcoming event set for September 7th, 2022, the company has left an AR Easter egg on the special event's announcement page. If you visit...
Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Fold 4 Drop Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just performed their signature drop test between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to find out how durable these new folding phones are. Samsung officially announced the two foldable devices earlier this month at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z...
Usman Qureshi
44 mins ago

Canadian Artists Top Spotify’s 2022 Songs of Summer Lists

Spotify has just published its official 2022 Songs of Summer lists, with Canadian artists, including Drake and Justin Bieber, making the top 20 in Canada and globally with tracks like "Jimmy Cooks" and "Ghost." Topping the Canadian list with more than 18M streams in Canada over the last three months alone is none other than Harry Styles’...
Usman Qureshi
52 mins ago