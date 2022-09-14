iPhone 14 Pro Screenshots Show Dynamic Island Only When in Use

Last week, Apple unveiled its latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices with an always-on display and ‘Dynamic Island,’ which is a pill-shaped area that replaces the notch on previous iPhones.

During the keynote, Apple detailed how Dynamic Island morphs into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, Face ID authentication, timers, and more. Apple says the feature will also integrate with Live Activities in third-party apps in the future.

Today, a new detail regarding the feature has been shared by MacRumors, according to which the Dynamic Island is only visible in screenshots taken on iPhone 14 Pro devices while the feature is being used by apps, or when the camera or microphone indicator dots are active.

In this case, the screenshot shows the entire Dynamic Island, including any added elements, such as a circular timer icon. But if Dynamic Island is inactive, it will not appear in screenshots.

“In this case, the screenshot simply shows the wallpaper behind the Dynamic Island, which is the same screenshot behavior as on iPhones with a notch. This approach makes sense, as when the Dynamic Island is actively being used, it contains information that could be valuable for screenshots.”

This Dynamic Island behavior also applies to screen recordings captured on these devices.