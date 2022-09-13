All iPhone 14 Pro Models Now Sold Out Across U.S., China

As pointed out in a recent note to Evercore clients, the iPhone 14 Pro is now seeing time-to-first delivery estimates of up to 36 days for the U.S., whereas China is carrying lead times of up to 42 days (via Ped 3.0).

The iPhone 14 lineup is also available for pre-order in other regions, with lead times remaining elevated across most countries.

“Other countries we track are very similar to US lead times at 28 days, including Germany, which suggests demand for consumer electronics remains strong despite the energy crisis fears in Europe,” the note says.

The iPhone 14 Plus is seeing the same delivery estimate of 25 days across all tracked markets. The regular iPhone 14, however, has significantly shorter delivery times across all regions, ranging from 4-9 days.

“Delivery times for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are seeing delivery ranges between 28-42 days. Finally, we would caveat that delivery times could be a reflection of strong demand or weak supply – though we suspect given the variation in wait times that this data set more likely suggests higher demand.”

While the initial data clearly reflects a robust demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the cheaper Phone 14s will sell better once early adopter buying has completed.