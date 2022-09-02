iPhones Overtake Android for First Time Ever in the U.S.

According to the latest numbers from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service, Apple continued to lead the premium smartphone market in Q2 2022 with iPhones surpassing the Androids for the first time ever in the U.S.

In terms of volumes, sales in the premium segment declined 8% YoY in Q2 2022 but performed better than the overall smartphone market, which declined 12%. This was mainly driven by the 94% YoY sales growth in the $1,000 and above price segment.

Apple captured 57% of premium smartphone market sales in the U.S. The company also continued to successfully onboard new users as switcher growth hit a fresh record during the quarter.

Samsung’s sales grew 2% YoY and its share also increased as the S22 Ultra continued to be the best-selling Android smartphone in the premium segment for the second consecutive quarter.

Commenting on the outlook, Research Director Tarun Pathak said, “The second half of the year will also be marked by key launches like the new Fold series from Samsung and the new iPhone series from Apple, which are likely to drive growth in the premium segment. Chinese OEMs will also start to bring their foldable devices to the global markets, further expanding the premium market portfolio.”

This is the ninth consecutive quarter in which the premium market has outperformed overall smartphone market growth.