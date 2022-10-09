Lufthansa Airlines Tweets It’s Banning Apple AirTags from Luggage

Several news and media outlets reported on Saturday that Germany’s flag carrier airline, Lufthansa, is banning AirTags in checked luggage (via Boing Boing).

According to the reports, Lufthansa cited dangerous goods regulations issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as the basis for the ban. Since AirTags transmit their location, the airline argued they fall in the category of portable electronic devices under these regulations.

However, a Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed to Ethan Kapper of The Points Guy that the company has not banned AirTags aboard its flights — reports Live and Let’s Fly.

Another aviation publication, Airways Magazine, was also told by Lufthansa that it does not plan on banning AirTags.

In stark contrast, the official Lufthansa account on Twitter said on Saturday that the airline is indeed banning “activated AirTags” from luggage. Talk about sending mixed messages, guys.

Apple launched AirTags for $39 CAD ($29 USD) last year to help customers keep track of their belongings (and more). AirTags are powered by the Find My network, which comprises over one billion Apple devices across the globe.

The coin-sized tracking devices have been used to track and recover everything from lost luggage to stolen cars. News of Lufthansa banning AirTags wouldn’t be all that hard to believe, given the devices have all the potential to expose how callously most airlines treat travellers’ baggage.

Thanks to AirTags, savvy travellers have repeatedly and publicly expressed their frustrations with how airlines handle their luggage, with proof to back them up. Customers have even disclosed the delaying tactics used by airline staff when they can’t actually figure out where their luggage went since they already know its exact location.

Whether or not Lufthansa ultimately prohibits travellers from carrying live AirTags in checked luggage, one thing’s for sure — banning items such as AirTags presents several challenges.

Not the least of these is the enforceability of such a policy. What is Lufthansa going to do, sift through every flyer’s luggage looking for AirTags?

