Download M2 MacBook Pro Apple Wallpapers for iPhone

Apple today unveiled its updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max, the company’s latest and most powerful silicon chips.
The new machines also include Wi-Fi 6E, twice faster than the previous Wi-Fi 6, with advanced HDMI bringing connectivity to 8K displays at up to 60Hz.
“With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them,” says Apple.
Following the announcement, the Basic Apple Guy has shared the new 2023 MacBook Pro Apple wallpapers for the iPhones as well.
There are two variations of the new Apple wallpaper, one for the Silver MacBook Pro, and the other one for the Space Grey version.
Click here to view and download the new M2 MacBook Pro Apple wallpapers for your iPhone.
Other articles in the category: News
Watch Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, M2 Pro and M2 Max Keynote–it’s 19 Minutes Long [VIDEO]
Today Apple announced its next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max, which now is available in its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini (M2 Pro only). The company made its announcements with press releases but also uploaded a nearly 19-minute keynote, showcasing all of today’s announcements. “Introducing the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini […]
Google Reported to be Developing its Own AirTag Tracker, Codenamed Grogu
Google is reported to be working on its own location-tracking device, similar to Apple's AirTags. Based on leaked info, from The Verge, the tracker is codenamed 'Grogu' named after the fan-favourite character from LucasFilm's The Mandalorian. The information regarding Google's tracker comes from developer and leaker Kuba Wojciechowski. The leaker goes on to claim that...
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Shows the Return of Grogu, Debuting March 1 on Disney+
Disney and LucasFilm premiered a new trailer for the highly anticipated return of The Mandalorian. The Season 3 trailer showed the return of the internet's favourite father/son duo, Din Djarin and Grogu. Fans have been clamouring for a new season of The Mandalorian since the exciting conclusion of Season 2 and the rather underwhelming follow-up...