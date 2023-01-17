Download M2 MacBook Pro Apple Wallpapers for iPhone

Apple today unveiled its updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max, the company’s latest and most powerful silicon chips.

The new machines also include Wi-Fi 6E, twice faster than the previous Wi-Fi 6, with advanced HDMI bringing connectivity to 8K displays at up to 60Hz.

“With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them,” says Apple.

Following the announcement, the Basic Apple Guy has shared the new 2023 MacBook Pro Apple wallpapers for the iPhones as well.

Apple MacBook Pro wallpapers for iPhonehttps://t.co/mY4xWBADIW pic.twitter.com/F4n8lf96f7 — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) January 17, 2023

There are two variations of the new Apple wallpaper, one for the Silver MacBook Pro, and the other one for the Space Grey version.

Click here to view and download the new M2 MacBook Pro Apple wallpapers for your iPhone.