Mophie Launches New Powerstation Portable Chargers, Only from Apple

Mophie announced new Apple-exclusive portable charging accessories on Tuesday, powered by USB-C and with various internal batteries ranging from 5,000 mAh to 25,000 mAh, with some having built-in MagSafe support.

“We’re proud to offer this lineup of the most advanced mobile charging technology on the market for Apple users,” said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “The new powerstation lineup provides even more options for consumers to charge their devices quickly and conveniently from anywhere.”

You can check out these new Mophie chargers with Canadian pricing below. They are all available for purchase today from Apple.ca:

powerstation mini ($49.95 CAD) – Don’t let its size fool you. The compact powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of PD power to quickly get your device out of the red. Its powerful USB-C port can charge your iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Featuring a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted finish, it’s the perfect complement to your Apple devices.

powerstation ($79.95 CAD) – The powerstation provides fast, portable power with dual USB-C PD ports, allowing you to charge two devices at once1. Its compact design contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and fits seamlessly into any bag, purse or briefcase for power on-the-go.

powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe ($159.95 CAD) – The powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and charges your iPhone while holding it at the perfect angle. Stream movies, make video calls, or record a social post without worrying about running out of battery. Use the USB-C PD port to get up to 20W of fast charging power or get up to 15W using the MagSafe compatible wireless charging surface.

powerstation pro ($189.95 CAD) – The powerstation pro contains a 20,000 mAh internal battery and delivers up to 45W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices, including the MacBook Air. Tuck the lightweight powerstation pro into your bag so you always have extra hours of power, no matter where you are.

powerstation pro XL ($249.95 CAD) – The powerstation pro XL contains a 25,000 mAh internal battery and delivers up to 100W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices, including the MacBook Pro4. And with three USB-C PD input and output ports, it can charge up to three devices at once.