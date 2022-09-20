New 5G Modem in iPhone 14 Pro Offers Faster Download Speeds

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Thanks to the updated 5G modem chip in the latest iPhone 14 Pro devices, users are experiencing faster download speeds on their new smartphones compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models, MacRumors is reporting.

According to the tests performed by SpeedSmart, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ reached average 5G speeds of 255.91 Mbps for downloads on T-Mobile in the U.S. compared to 173.81 Mbps on the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

Similarly, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ reached average 5G download speeds of 175.56 Mbps versus 126.33 Mbps for last year’s iPhone on Verizon.

The improvements in average 5G speeds on ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are primarily due to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 modem, which offers faster speeds, improved latency, and also consumes less energy than previous generation chips.

Not only did 5G Download & Upload speeds improve. Latency (Ping Time) averages have also dropped. This helps to make your phone feel faster as you are browsing the web.

  • T-Mobile iPhone 14 Pro avg. Ping: 52.88 ms
  • T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro avg. Ping: 62.20 ms
  • Verizon iPhone 14 Pro avg. Ping: 37.09 ms
  • Verizon iPhone 13 Pro avg. Ping: 52.24 ms

An average download speed of 255 Mbps over 5G is quite impressive, don’t you think?

