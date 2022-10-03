New on The Roku Channel: October 2022 Free Movies and Shows

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

roku channel october 2022

The Roku Channel has shared its list of free movies and TV shows hitting the ad-powered streaming service in Canada for October 2022. Check out the full list below

Movies

  • The Death and Life of John F Donovan
  • The Intruders
  • Mama
  • Rhymes for Young Ghouls
  • Wolves
  • The Woman In Black
  • Alaskan Nets
  • The Delinquent Season
  • The Great Gilly Hopkins
  • Angel Heart
  • Gamer
  • The Quarry
  • A Vigilante
  • Legally Blonde
  • Poupelle of Chimney Town
  • Young Rock (Oct. 4)

Action

  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3
  • The Hulk
  • Anna
  • Salt
  • Desperate Riders
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • Terminator Salvation

Drama

  • Law Abiding Citizen
  • The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby
  • American Gangster
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Comedy

  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Little Fockers
  • You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
  • Kindergarten Cop
  • Burn After Reading
  • The Watch (2012)
  • Never Been Kissed
  • While You Were Sleeping

Kids

  • The Sandlot
  • Gnomeo & Juliet
  • The Book of Life
  • Rookie of the Year

HALLOWEEN CONTENT – COMING OCT 21

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Extraordinary
  • A Simple Favor (Launch Oct. 4)
  • Arachnophobia
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

TV SERIES:

  • Just Shoot Me! (S1-4)
  • Hazel (S1-2)

Roku Originals

  • This Old House (10/3)
  • Ask This Old House (10/3)
  • Martha Gardens (10/14)
  • Milk Street’s Cooking School (10/28)
  • Milk Street’s My Family Recipe (10/28)

How to watch these free Roku movies and TV shows? All you need is a Roku stick or compatible Roku-powered television.

Other articles in the category: News

Adaptive Transparency for AirPods Pro/Max is Actually a ‘Bug’: Gurman

After iOS 16.1 beta users discovered Adaptive Transparency enabled for the original AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, we’re now finding out this is actually a “bug”. That’s according to what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared on Monday morning, citing the MacRumors report. “I’m told this is a bug,” said Gurman in his retweet. He later clarified the […]
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Google Pixel 7 Specs Leak Ahead of October Event

Any shred of mystery Google was saving for its Pixel 7 series launch event on Thursday, October 6, likely dissipated when a detailed and legit-looking spec sheet for the two phones leaked online over the weekend (via 9to5Google). Apparently, a mobile carrier in Taiwan prematurely shared the spec sheet for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Apple Releases Trailer for Will Smith’s Next Film ‘Emancipation’ [VIDEO]

While releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama, Apple has today announced that Will Smith’s next film ‘Emancipation' will premiere in theaters on Dec. 2 and will stream on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 9. According to Variety, Apple’s decision to delay the film to 2023 after Smith became embroiled in controversy for slapping...
Usman Qureshi
5 hours ago