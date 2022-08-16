Meta Announces New Features for Reels on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

Meta has today announced a handful of new features for Reels on Facebook and Instagram in Canada, giving users more ways to express themselves, and grow their audiences.

One of the main new features being rolled out today is the ‘Add Yours’ sticker, which will now be available in Reels on both Facebook and Instagram.

First made popular by Stories, the Add Yours sticker helps you join or start a trend. Each time you write and share a new, unique Add Yours prompt, Reels added by others will appear on a page dedicated to that prompt.

Below is the list of all the new features announced today:

‘Add Yours’ Sticker: The Add Yours sticker helps you join or start a trend – each time you write and share a new, unique Add Yours prompt, Reels added by others will appear on a page dedicated to that prompt.

The Add Yours sticker helps you join or start a trend – each time you write and share a new, unique Add Yours prompt, Reels added by others will appear on a page dedicated to that prompt. Crossposting from Instagram and Facebook: We’ve turned this feature on for everyone on Instagram, so you now share a Reel from Instagram to Facebook with a tap of a button.

We’ve turned this feature on for everyone on Instagram, so you now share a Reel from Instagram to Facebook with a tap of a button. Auto-created Facebook Reels: Auto-created reels are curated from your previously-shared Facebook Stories, allowing you to share your favorite memories as reels in just a few clicks.

Auto-created reels are curated from your previously-shared Facebook Stories, allowing you to share your favorite memories as reels in just a few clicks. More Reels Remix features for Facebook Reels: Add your own spin to your favorite Facebook reels with Remix – along with the option to have your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

Add your own spin to your favorite Facebook reels with Remix – along with the option to have your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially. Stars on Facebook Reels: The ability to earn money with Facebook Stars on Facebook Reels is now rolling out to all eligible creators.

The ability to earn money with Facebook Stars on Facebook Reels is now rolling out to all eligible creators. New Facebook Reels insights in Creator Studio: We’ve heard from creators that they want more visibility into how their Reels are performing, so we’re rolling out new insights in Creator Studio that will help identify which Facebook Reels content is resonating with their audience.

For more new features and tools you can use on Reels, visit this page.