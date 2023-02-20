First Look at New Sonos Era Speakers Launching in March, Details Leak

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The folks over at The Verge have just shared the very first leaked images of the new Sonos Era 300 and 100 speakers which are expected to release in late March.

Sonos

The spatial audio-focused Sonos Era 300 is expected to be priced at around $450 in the U.S., whereas the Era 100 will likely be priced at around $250.

Both Era speakers will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for AirPlay 2. Sonos will separately sell a line-in adapter for USB-C audio and a “combo adapter” for plugging in over ethernet.

Era300white

As previously reported, both the Era 300 and Era 100 speakers support Bluetooth audio playback and USB-C line-in on top of Wi-Fi streaming.

Users will also be able to run external sources like a turntable directly through an Era 100 (shown below), which wasn’t possible with its predecessor.

Era100black

Since the Era 100 isn’t geared for spatial audio, it will not include upward-firing drivers.

The company has, however, added a second tweeter to the new speaker for true stereo sound and enlarged the mid-woofer for a more powerful bass response.

Era100white

Both speakers will feature a new speech bubble button among the standard Sonos controls that lets you temporarily mute the built-in microphones.

Apple Music’s tens of thousands of Dolby Atmos songs are unlikely to be supported at this time. And amid Sonos’ ongoing legal battle with Google, Google Assistant could potentially be dropped from the company’s latest smart speakers.

Voice assistant options should include Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa, whereas support for Google Assistant is not yet confirmed.

Both the Era 300 and Era 100 will also mark the first time that Sonos supports Trueplay tuning on Android phones.

Era300atmos

Sonos has yet to officially announce either the Era 300 or Era 100, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

