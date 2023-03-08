New Today at Apple Session ‘Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster’ Coming

Apple announced on Wednesday a new Today at Apple session is coming to hype up the upcoming third season of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Starting this week, Apple Stores globally will hold a Today at Apple session called, “Pop-Up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster.” This session will teach customers how to create their own version of Coach Lasso’s locker room sign, right on an iPad with Apple Pencil.

Today at Apple offers free in-store sessions that teach customers how to use their devices in a variety of ways. As of writing, this new session isn’t showing up for booking yet on Apple’s website, but should debut sometime this week.

Here’s an example poster created on an iPad that Apple shared:

Ted Lasso’s third season returns to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, with new episodes every week until May 31, 2023. Apple’s gem of a show has won back-to-back Emmy Awards, along with numerous other awards.

Seasons one and two of Ted Lasso are available on Apple TV+ to stream. The show’s synopsis is as follows:

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance, and Juno Temple.

I enjoyed the first season of Ted Lasso, and started the second but didn’t get any further than that. Are you excited about the third season of Ted Lasso?