Nvidia Debuts ‘Ada Lovelace’ Generation RTX 4090, RTX 4080 GPUs

Nvidia has just announced two powerful new ‘Ada Lovelace’ generation GPU models, the RTX 4090 which will start at $1,599 in the U.S., and the RTX 4080, which will launch in two configurations (via ArsTechnica).

Set to release on October 12, the RTX 4090 is bigger in size as compared to the RTX 3090, and will require three slots on your PC build of choice. The specs are indicative of a highest-end GPU: 16,384 CUDA cores, and 2.52 GHz of boost clock.

This jump in performance is fueled in part by Nvidia’s long-rumored jump to TSMC’s “4N” process, which is a new generation of 5 nm chips.

On the other hand, the RTX 4080 will be available to buy in November in two SKUs: a 12GB GDDR6X model (192-bit bus) starting at $899 in the U.S., plus a 16GB GDDR6X model (256-bit bus) starting at $1,199.

Both new models include iterative updates to Nvidia’s proprietary RTX chipset elements i.e. RT cores, and tensor cores.

On top of those proprietary systems, Nvidia’s newest GPUs will apparently lean on a new process called “shader execution reordering.” While this will improve performance for raw rasterization, Huang’s brief description of the system hinges largely on ray tracing’s computationally expensive workloads. The system will drive “2-3 times” the ray-tracing performance of the company’s previous Ampere generation of GPUs.

Nvidia has also announced a few titles with upcoming Nvidia RTX-specific optimizations today, with the biggest being Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.