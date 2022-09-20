Nvidia Debuts ‘Ada Lovelace’ Generation RTX 4090, RTX 4080 GPUs

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Nvidia has just announced two powerful new ‘Ada Lovelace’ generation GPU models, the RTX 4090 which will start at $1,599 in the U.S., and the RTX 4080, which will launch in two configurations (via ArsTechnica).

Rtx4090 800x450

Set to release on October 12, the RTX 4090 is bigger in size as compared to the RTX 3090, and will require three slots on your PC build of choice. The specs are indicative of a highest-end GPU: 16,384 CUDA cores, and 2.52 GHz of boost clock.

This jump in performance is fueled in part by Nvidia’s long-rumored jump to TSMC’s “4N” process, which is a new generation of 5 nm chips.

Screenshot 1956 980x551

On the other hand, the RTX 4080 will be available to buy in November in two SKUs: a 12GB GDDR6X model (192-bit bus) starting at $899 in the U.S., plus a 16GB GDDR6X model (256-bit bus) starting at $1,199.

Both new models include iterative updates to Nvidia’s proprietary RTX chipset elements i.e. RT cores, and tensor cores.

On top of those proprietary systems, Nvidia’s newest GPUs will apparently lean on a new process called “shader execution reordering.” While this will improve performance for raw rasterization, Huang’s brief description of the system hinges largely on ray tracing’s computationally expensive workloads.

The system will drive “2-3 times” the ray-tracing performance of the company’s previous Ampere generation of GPUs.

Nvidia has also announced a few titles with upcoming Nvidia RTX-specific optimizations today, with the biggest being Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Other articles in the category: News

FTC Investigating Amazon’s Proposed $1.7 Billion iRobot Buyout

Citing a securities filing, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has formally requested documents from Amazon and Roomba maker iRobot detailing the proposed $1.7 billion buyout deal. The Federal antitrust enforcers are already investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion deal to buy 1Life Healthcare, which operates One Medical primary-care clinics in the...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Apple to Increase App Store Prices in Europe and 9 Other Countries

Apple today announced an impending hike in prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store across Europe and nine other countries outside the continent. According to an update on Apple's Developer website, prices of apps and in-app purchases marketed through the App Store will see an increase as early as October 5 in...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Samsung S22 Ultra Drop Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just published their signature drop test video of the latest flagship smartphone models from Apple and Samsung i.e. the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the S22 Ultra. The two flagship models have been pitted against each other before as well, including a camera showdown in which the iPhone...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago