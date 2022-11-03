Paramount+ Canada Pricing Increases to $9.99, Jumping 67%

The price increases for streaming services aren’t stopping anytime soon, it appears. The latest price hike has now hit customers of Paramount+ Canada, with both monthly and annual prices jumping significantly.

Paramount+ Canada announced a price increase on November 1 from $5.99 CAD to $9.99 CAD per month, an increase of 67%. The annual subscription also increases to $99.99 CAD.

As for justifying the price increase? “Paramount+ is in the process of getting even bigger, with many additions of blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series, plus a wide variety of hit drama, action, reality, comedy and kids shows. It’s a mountain of entertainment,” explained the company.

The new Paramount+ Canada price increases kicked in on November 1, 2022. Existing subscribers will see this new pricing start on their renewals on or after December 1, 2022.

Paramount+ is home to originals such as Yellowstone (season 5 is coming Nov. 13), 1883, Seal Team, Halo, Evil and the recent crime series featuring Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King (Nov. 13).

The library of Paramount+ is smaller compared to other streaming services at this price. Paramount+ is also limited in terms of devices it can stream on aside from iOS and Android, as major gaming consoles aren’t supported. Fire TV, Roku and Samsung TVs are supported but in select countries.

