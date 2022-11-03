Paramount+ Canada Pricing Increases to $9.99, Jumping 67%

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

paramount+ hero

The price increases for streaming services aren’t stopping anytime soon, it appears. The latest price hike has now hit customers of Paramount+ Canada, with both monthly and annual prices jumping significantly.

Paramount+ Canada announced a price increase on November 1 from $5.99 CAD to $9.99 CAD per month, an increase of 67%. The annual subscription also increases to $99.99 CAD.

As for justifying the price increase? “Paramount+ is in the process of getting even bigger, with many additions of blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series, plus a wide variety of hit drama, action, reality, comedy and kids shows. It’s a mountain of entertainment,” explained the company.

The new Paramount+ Canada price increases kicked in on November 1, 2022. Existing subscribers will see this new pricing start on their renewals on or after December 1, 2022.

Paramount+ is home to originals such as Yellowstone (season 5 is coming Nov. 13), 1883, Seal Team, Halo, Evil and the recent crime series featuring Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King (Nov. 13).

The library of Paramount+ is smaller compared to other streaming services at this price. Paramount+ is also limited in terms of devices it can stream on aside from iOS and Android, as major gaming consoles aren’t supported. Fire TV, Roku and Samsung TVs are supported but in select countries.

Click here to sign up for Paramount+ Canada for $9.99/month or $99.99/year–there’s a free 7-day trial.

Thanks James

Other articles in the category: News

Twelve South Debuts ‘HoverBar Tower’ Floor Stand for iPad

The folks over at Twelve South have just debuted their new HoverBar Tower flexible floor stand for the iPad. Users can attach their iPad to the height-adjustable stand and work out with their favorite trainers anywhere around the home. You can Position the floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye-level...
Usman Qureshi
39 mins ago

Hudson’s Bay, Meta Invite Canadians to a Magical AR Experience at Holiday Windows

This year, Hudson’s Bay’s iconic holiday window tradition includes a Meta-powered digital extension, which brings an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience to all of Canada. The 5-window holiday display along Queen Street in downtown Toronto is a cherished tradition for Torontonians and visitors alike. For the first time ever, the digital extension will transport Canadians...
Usman Qureshi
60 mins ago

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Hide Online Status

WhatsApp introduced a new privacy feature yesterday called 'online presence,' which allows users to chat with certain people without letting other contacts know that they are online. "Decide who sees your online status,” the messaging service tweeted while announcing the new feature. The ability to adjust online presence is part of the company’s efforts to increase user...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago