PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Downloads: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More

PlayStation has revealed its new offering of games arriving on PlayStation Plus this month. Subscribers to PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium tiers will gain access to titles like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Inside, and The Medium starting on October 18th.

In June of this year, PlayStation launched its new tiers for PlayStation Plus. Starting at the $11.99 CAD per month Essential tier, players can gain access to online support, cloud saves, and a small assortment of monthly free games. However, when looking at the $17.99/month Extra or $21.99/month Premium tiers, players gain access to even more perks. The Extra tier includes a collection of 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games to download and play. Premium includes a hefty backlog of PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PSP, and PlayStation 3 games.

Of course, Extra and Premium subscribers also gain access to the aforementioned monthly game catalog additions. Here are the new games arriving this month:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5

Play the genre-defining classic of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City updated for a new generation, now featuring across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing this beloved world to life with all new levels of detail.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | PS4

Explore a massive world as you embark upon an epic RPG adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4

Write your own legendary Odyssey and live an epic adventure in a world where every choice matters. Sentenced to death by your family, embark on a journey from outcast mercenary to legendary Greek hero and uncover the truth about your past. Customize your equipment and master new special abilities, tailoring your character’s skillset to your play style. Fight your way across Greece, engaging in visceral battles both on land and sea, to become a legend. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey runs at 60 FPS on PS5.

Dragon Quest Builders | PS4

Gather materials, craft items, and build everything imaginable as you explore a sandbox world made of blocks and packed with memorable characters and dangerous monsters. Use the power of creation in battle against the reigning Dragonlord and restore peace to the shattered realm.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PS4

This block-building role-playing game includes a charming single-player campaign and a robust multiplayer building mode that supports up to four players online. Set off to revive a forsaken world alongside a mysterious companion named Malroth. Then, take your builder online and join your friends to collaborate and create something truly magnificent.

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below | PS4

Venture forth on an all-new action RPG adventure. In the peaceful kingdom of Arba, man and monster live side by side. But when the monsters suddenly snap and go on the rampage, it’s up to our heroes to fight back against wave after wave of their former friends! As either the hero Luceus or the heroine Aurora, the player joins forces with a cast of fan favorites from previous Dragon Quest titles to bring the rampaging hordes of monsters to their senses and restore order to the kingdom.

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition | PS4

This hack-and-slash, field-roaming action RPG sends players on adventures to restore order in a once-peaceful world filled with monsters and battles of epic proportions. Featuring a cast of playable characters each with unique moves and abilities – including a host of familiar faces from the Dragon Quest series and four brand new heroes. Up to 4 players can band together in cooperative multiplayer to conquer swarms of enemies and defeat challenging boss monsters.

Inside | PS4

Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. This dark, narrative-driven platformer combines intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.

The Medium | PS5

This third-person psychological horror game features innovative dual-reality gameplay. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4

Multiplayer competitive combat is the name of the game as two teams of four face off on the battlefield to prove who the best group of ninjas are! Build a 4 player team, selecting from fan-favourite Naruto characters, and go online and join up with friends to compete against other teams for 8-way ninja clashes.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China | PS4

Exact Shao Jun’s vengeance on the Chinese Emperor in stunning 16th century China with fresh 2.5D stealth gameplay and a stunning art style that evokes traditional brush paintings. Use Shao Jun’s stylish and empowering combat arsenal: close-combat martial arts, a powerful Kian Sword and her hidden Shoe Blade, then sneak and hide to avoid detection and fool enemies using whistles and disguises.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India* | PS4

Embody Arbaaz in his quest for retribution through a colourful depiction of Colonial India in 2.5D stealth gameplay. Experience the thrill of a stealthy assassin with a unique set of skills and weapons such as the double kill moves and the chakram, then discover a brand new mode with stealth, speed and assassination rooms.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia* | PS4

Dive into the aftermath of the Red October revolution in a 2.5D reimagining of the Assassin’s Creed universe set in 1918 Russia. Play as the Assassin Nikolaï Orelov or Anastasia and discover their powerful abilities and versatile tools.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | PS4

Relive the American Revolution in Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay mechanics. Plus, Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered and all solo DLC content are included. 1775: The American Colonies are about to revolt. As Connor, a Native American Assassin, secure liberty for your people and your nation. From bustling city streets to the chaotic battlefields, assassinate your foes in a variety of deadly ways with a vast array of weaponry.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate* | PS4

London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, play as Jacob or Evie Frye, brash and rebellious young twin Assassins and lead your underworld organization and grow your influence to fight those who exploit the less privileged in the name of progress

Hohokum | PS4

Explore extraordinary worlds. Become a curious flying kite-like being as you travel to colourful worlds just waiting to be explored. Interact with eclectic characters, wacky toys and peculiar environments to uncover some very strange secrets… or simply roam at your own pace and be totally amazed and amused at the surprises that unfold in front of your eyes.

*Available on PS4 only.

Also arriving in October as PlayStation Classics:

Yakuza 3 Remastered | PS4

Kazuma Kiryu had earned his retirement. Yet he’s ripped from his new life as a caretaker of an orphanage when a shadow from his past threatens to entangle his new life with that of his old clan and the political world. Adventure through the sleepless city of Kamurocho, Tokyo, and the tropical lands of Okinawa to help rescue his new wards.

Yakuza 4 Remastered | PS4

The Yakuza story expands as the first time in the series you’ll control multiple protagonists, four souls – a loan shark, a death-row inmate, a corrupt cop, and legendary former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu – are drawn together to solve a murder. Unravel a hidden battle over money, power, status, and honor as well as the mysterious woman at the center of it all.

Yakuza 5 Remastered | PS4

Multiple perspectives once again shape a sprawling story as peace between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance disintegrates. Play as five different characters, including Kazuma Kiryu, across five major cities whose stories are interwoven as the yakuza organizations go to war.

Limbo | PS4

Uncertain of his sister’s fate, a boy enters Limbo. This unsettling, 2D puzzle platformer was created by PlayDead, the studio behind the equally critically acclaimed Inside, which is also included in the Game Catalog this month.

Ultra Street Fighter IV | PS4

A hulking roster of 44 world warriors, featuring Street FighteR legends Ryu, Ken, and Blanka, now includes five newcomers − Elena, Hugo, Poison, and Rolento from Street Fighter X Tekken, along with the notorious Russian assassin, Decapre. Train hard and learn the moves and combos to expertly inflict a devastating Tiger Knee, Sumo Smash, or Whip of Love on your friends, enemies, and online foes.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow | PS3

This third-person action-adventure is a dark and vivid re-imagining of the Castlevania mythology that sees the holy knight Gabriel Belmont strike out to battle the evil forces of darkness in revenge for the death of his beloved wife.

Everyday Shooter | PS3

Everyday Shooter is an album of games exploring the expressive power of abstract shooters. Play through different levels each with a completely unique musical, graphical, and gameplay style. Shoot to trigger musical sounds and riffs that combine to form the final soundscape of the game. Use points earned in the game to unlock extra lives, shuffle mode, and different visual filters.