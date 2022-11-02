PlayStation VR2 is Launching February 22, 2023 with Pre-orders Starting This Month

PlayStation has announced that the PS VR2 headset is officially launching on February 22nd, 2023. The company is not only launching the standard hardware, which includes the PS VR2 headset and Sense controller but a bundle and accessory are launching as well.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, the PS VR2 headset will officially be available for preorder starting on November 15th. According to Vice President, Brand, Hardware and Peripherals Isabelle Tomatis, PS VR2 is launching at a starting price of $549.99 USD (around $746.75 CAD)

At launch, the standard PS VR2 lineup comes with the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. However, the company is also launching a ‘PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle.’ Priced at $599.99 USD (roughly $814.76 CAD), the bundle includes a voucher code for Firesprite and Guerilla Games’ Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Coinciding with the launch, PlayStation is releasing a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station for $49.99 USD (roughly $68.14 CAD). The station is designed to charge the Sense controllers separately without having to connect to the PlayStation 5’s USB ports. PlayStation notes that the Sense charging station features a “simple click-in design.”

PS VR2 features notable upgrades from PlayStation’s original VR headset. The new headset offers 4000 x 2040 HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, and 3D audio. The headset has reportedly been designed with a slimmer, lighter fit and enables more airflow. Additionally, the Sense controllers utilize DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for further immersion. PlayStation is also adopting a much-needed single-cable setup.

In addition to Horizon Call of the Mountain, PlayStation reveals 11 new launch-window titles. Notably, Supermassive Games is releasing The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, an on-rails horror game. Capcom is also releasing its VR mode for Resident Evil Village. The announcement of these new titles brings the launch window lineup to 20 games.

iPhone in Canada has reached out to PlayStation for Canadian pricing for PS VR2 and will update this article when available.