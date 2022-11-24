Resident Evil Village for Apple Silicon Macs [REVIEW]

Capcom and Apple recently ported Resident Evil 8 to Apple silicon Macs, thanks to Metal 3 and its MetalFX upscaling feature, which allows AAA titles like Resident Evil Village to run smoothly on the Mac.

For those who aren’t familiar, Resident Evil Village is categorized as a AAA title, since it was developed for consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game, however, requires a Mac with an M1 chip or later to run.

Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location.

Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

Some of the highlights of the game include:

First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

To find out how well the game performs on an M1 or M2 chip Mac, YouTuber MrMacRight has published a detailed review of Resident Evil Village for Mac. Check it out below and tell us what you think.