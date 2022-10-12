Samsung Partners with Stacey Cohen Design to Showcase Lifestyle Displays

Steve Vegvari
31 mins ago

Samsung has recently partnered with Toronto-based interior designer Stacey Cohen to showcase the latest Lifestyle Screens.

At a recent event, iPhone in Canada was invited to step through Cohen’s newly designed home, which featured a curated look at Samsung’s TVs. Transforming many rooms within the home and even the exterior, Samsung’s Lifestyle Screens bring new versatility and style to any space.

One highlight is undoubtedly The Frame. Ranging from 43 to 85-inches, The Frame offers a modern design, built to look like a picture frame. It has a matte display over its LED panel. This is designed to better simulate the “art” aesthetic and reduce glare or reflections. When The Frame is off, Art Mode can be activated. Once enabled, various works of art can be displayed. Samsung also offers customizable, magnetic bezels so this display can complement any room of the home. In this instance, Stacey Cohen Design used The Frame in the entertainment room and it seamlessly blended into the wall, appearing as a structured work of art rather than a TV.

“Samsung Lifestyle Screens truly enhance any interior and provide homeowners with a simple solution to avoid that traditional black rectangle look on the wall,” said Cohen, the founder and principal designer at Stacey Cohen Design. “Samsung has really pushed the envelope with these Lifestyle Screens and has made our interior design work even more interesting. I especially love how customizable each product is, including the chic white bezel on The Frame TVs.”

Over in the guest bedroom, Stacey Cohen Design showed off Samsung’s The Serif display. Placed on a detachable easel-like stand, The Serif also offers a 360 All round design. It’s built to be viewed at any angle and ranges from 43 to 65-inches. The Serif also supports a matte panel, removing the worry of reflections. Samsung also leverages its QLED technology. On top of producing a crisp, colour-accurate picture quality, The Serif also features a stunning design.

“It was a treat to have Stacey Cohen showcase our versatile, user-friendly and beautiful lineup of Lifestyle Screens,” said Bugos, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Canada. “These products were designed to be a top-tier tech as well as a great addition to interior design plans, so it was a pleasure to see that vision come to life at her showhome.”

Finally, featured on the beautiful outdoor pergola was Samsung’s The Terrace. Living in a Toronto condo, this was the display and lifestyle integration that spoke to me the most. The Terrace is a 4K QLED, available in both 65 and 75-inches. It offers an IP rating of IP55, meaning many can leave it fixed on their outdoor patio throughout the year. This display can be operated at temperatures between -31 to 50℃, according to the company. Samsung does offer a cover for The Terrace for those colder Canadian winters. It is even designed to be protected from direct sunlight.

It’s certainly one thing to see the displays in person at a Samsung Experience Store. However, seeing Samsung’s Lifestyle Screens thoughtfully implemented across a home really sparks a level of inspiration.

More information on Samsung’s latest Lifestyle Screens can be found on the company’s website.

Other articles in the category: News

