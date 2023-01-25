Samsung Wallet is Launching in Canada

Samsung announced on Wednesday its Samsung Wallet will be coming to Canada, by the end of January.

“When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to rapidly expand the availability of Samsung Wallet, bringing the platform to more potential users. We look forward to sharing exciting new developments in the year ahead,” added Han.

Samsung Wallet is the newest version of Samsung Pay, the company’s mobile wallet. It allows you to store your favourite cards on your Samsung devices to pay for goods in-person, in-app or online easily, says the company.

Digital keys for your home or vehicles can also be stored in Samsung Wallet, along with cryptocurrency balances. Samsung Pass offers access through biometric authentication. Samsung Wallet also supports storing vaccine passes.

Canada joins Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan to get Samsung Wallet by the end of this month.

Last year, Samsung Wallet launched in 21 countries – Bahrain, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea (Samsung Pay), Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.