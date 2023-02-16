SpaceX Releases Starlink Mobile App V3 for iOS, Android

SpaceX has just launched a new version of its Starlink mobile app for iOS and Android, which also includes a new interactive 3D network visualization.

According to Tesla North, the updated Starlink mobile app version 3 (V3) also offers improved navigation, performance, and stability.

Here’s a quick demo of the new interface in the video below shared on Twitter by Aaron Grider from SpaceX:

Starlink app V3 out today! pic.twitter.com/E3IigkjApc — Aaron Grider (@aarongrider) February 15, 2023

Starlink app V3 update introduces a new view for obstructions, showing blue as a clear view for your Dishy and red as showing obstructions.

The design of the app’s main screen feels like Tesla’s mobile app, with a list of different categories you can check out.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California this Friday.

You can grab the latest version of the Starlink mobile app using the following links: