Telus EPP Boxing Day Deals 2022: $55/50GB Plan and More

IIC Deals
32 mins ago

Telus has debuted a new promotional plan for its Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) for December 2022, which looks to be part of early Boxing Day deals on its website.

How to get a Telus EPP plan? It is a perk that is offered by employers to employees. So you’ll need to ask your place of work if they offer Telus EPP wireless plans.

“Our biggest deal on data: get 50GB for only $55 per month,” says Telus, noting the plan is available on a two-year term or bring your own device customers.

Telus notes the $50 connection fee is waived and the deal applies to new activations only. However, existing Telus EPP customers noted on RFD they were able to call in and get their plans adjusted to this $55/50GB plan. One user noted they were on a $55/25GB plan but was able to switch their plan to this promo that has double the data.

Other Telus EPP deals right now include an iPhone 14 128GB for only $15/month, to go with this $55/50GB plan, for a monthly total of $70/month. Telus says the $50 connection fee is waived for all new activations.

Also right now, Telus is giving away 12 Visa prepaid cards worth $1,000 each. “Simply verify your eligibility to join TELUS EPP by December 18 for your chance to win. No purchase necessary,” says the company.

Other articles in the category: Deals

