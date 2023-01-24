Tweetbot Creators Release ‘Ivory’ Mastodon App for iOS

Tapbots, creators of the award-winning Tweetbot for Twitter, have just released their new ‘Ivory’ app for Mastodon, which is now available to download for iPhone and iPad.
“We obsess over every detail and put good design and experience first,” note the developers. ” If you liked Tweetbot, you’ll love Ivory!”
The app offers a gorgeous visual and sound design, with blazing-fast performance and super smooth scrolling. There is support for multiple accounts, with tons of theme and app icon options.
Here are some of the main highlights of Ivory for Mastodon by Tapbots:
- Create and view content warnings
- Create and participate in polls
- Easily search for and post gifs
- Customizable push notifications and viewable notifications tab
- View post statistics for the day and graph for the week in the stats tab
- Powerful mute filters with regex support
- Ability to follow hashtags
- Bookmark posts to refer back to privately
- View local and federated timelines as well as trending posts
- Powerful timeline filters to quickly show/hide posts of different criteria
- Never lose your place in the timeline across Ivory on multiple devices.
You can download and experience the Ivory app for free, with some premium features available as in-app purchases.
Download Ivory for Mastodon by Tapbots [App Store Link]
Other articles in the category: News
U.S. DOJ Files New Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
In a little over 2 years, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google, this time targeting the search engine giant's advertising business (via CNBC). The new lawsuit is focused on the company’s online advertising business and seeks to make Google divest parts of the business. This antitrust suit, the news of...
Apple Releases tvOS 16.3, HomePod Software 16.3 Unlocks Temperature/Humidity Sensor
After releasing iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 yesterday, Apple has now made tvOS 16.3 available, along with HomePod Software 16.3. With HomePod Software 16.3, the update unlocks the temperature and humidity sensor in your HomePod mini and HomePod (2nd gen). The original HomePod does not have this sensor. Once you update […]
LastPass Owner GoTo Says Hackers Stole Encrypted Customer Backups and Keys
[caption id="attachment_389205" align="aligncenter" width="2400"] Image: GoTo[/caption] GoTo, previously known as LogMeIn, has started notifying customers that a November 2022 hack of its development environment resulted in bad actors taking off with encrypted backups of customer data and an encryption key for a portion of the stolen information — reports BleepingComputer. The company provides cloud-based remote work,...