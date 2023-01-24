Tweetbot Creators Release ‘Ivory’ Mastodon App for iOS

Tapbots, creators of the award-winning Tweetbot for Twitter, have just released their new ‘Ivory’ app for Mastodon, which is now available to download for iPhone and iPad.

“We obsess over every detail and put good design and experience first,” note the developers. ” If you liked Tweetbot, you’ll love Ivory!”

The app offers a gorgeous visual and sound design, with blazing-fast performance and super smooth scrolling. There is support for multiple accounts, with tons of theme and app icon options.

Here are some of the main highlights of Ivory for Mastodon by Tapbots:

Create and view content warnings

Create and participate in polls

Easily search for and post gifs

Customizable push notifications and viewable notifications tab

View post statistics for the day and graph for the week in the stats tab

Powerful mute filters with regex support

Ability to follow hashtags

Bookmark posts to refer back to privately

View local and federated timelines as well as trending posts

Powerful timeline filters to quickly show/hide posts of different criteria

Never lose your place in the timeline across Ivory on multiple devices.

You can download and experience the Ivory app for free, with some premium features available as in-app purchases.

Download Ivory for Mastodon by Tapbots [App Store Link]