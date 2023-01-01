Twitter to Overhaul App Navigation in January, Says Elon Musk

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the company will add new navigation options to its mobile app in January, allowing users to horizontally swipe on the home screen to switch between recommended tweets from followed accounts, trends, topics, and more.

“New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc,” Musk said in a tweet. “Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch.”

The Twitter app already has a “sparkle” button (denoted by a cluster of small stars) in the top-right corner that lets users choose whether they want to see “Home Tweets,” which are recommended tweets curated by the platform’s algorithms, or the latest tweets in reverse-chronological order.

This feature was originally introduced in 2018 after backlash from Twitter pulling its chronological timeline altogether and switching to an algorithmic feed.

It looks like Twitter will do away with the ability to sort feeds by the latest tweets once again, and instead add more categories to the home page. When one Twitter user said that “the chronological order is always a must,” Musk responded by saying “it’s good to switch back & forth.”

The Twitter CEO added that once Twitter improves its AI, recommended tweets, lists, and topics “will become awesome.”

Upcoming improvements for Twitter don’t stop with navigation either. In a separate tweet, Musk shouted out the platform’s “Bookmark” feature that can be used to save tweets for later.

However, he called the current implementation of the feature “obscure” in terms of its UI, noting that it too will be fixed in January.

Musk added that Twitter will introduce “easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories.” What’s more, Twitter will also make it possible to search through bookmarks.

Responding to another Twitter user, Musk said that an option to download videos from Twitter is also “on the list.”

Other articles in the category: News

Binance Adds Support for Apple Pay, Google Pay

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Friday announced that it now accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay for payments on its platform. https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1608741916279201793 Binance, which is already the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by volume, said in a blog post that supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay could unlock even more crypto investment and adoption. According to...
Nehal Malik
9 hours ago

Apple and Others to Heat European Homes With Data Centers

[caption id="attachment_387888" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple will start providing heating to homes and offices in Europe using the waste heat output from its data centers, starting by connecting a 485,000-square-foot site in Viborg, Denmark, to the local heat network — reports The Wall Street Journal. This year, the iPhone maker announced expansion plans for...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago

Tim Cook Reportedly Shares Concerns Over App Store Curbs with Japan

Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent trip to Japan was apparently intended to urge Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider user protections when regulating smartphone app distribution, Nikkei Asia is reporting. The publication notes that Cook met with Kishida in Tokyo on Dec. 15 as part of a whirlwind tour of Japan. During the meeting, he...
Usman Qureshi
1 day ago