Tesla Announces Semi Truck Production Begins, First Deliveries in December

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter that Tesla has started production of its Semi truck, with deliveries starting to its first customer Pepsi on December 1.

“Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!”, Musk tweeted.

The company shared some new press photos and details of its Semi truck back in August, noting that it will have three independent motors instead of four and recover around 70% of range in 30 minutes when using Semi charging stations.

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Here’s how Tesla describes its Semi:

“Three independent motors provide instant torque and unmatched power at any speed so drivers can merge safely and keep pace with traffic. Accelerate from 0-60 mph in 20 seconds, fully loaded, and maintain highway-level speeds even up steep grades.”

According to Tesla, its Semi truck can reach that acceleration with a full 80,000-pound load and can climb up 5% grades at a steady 65 mph.