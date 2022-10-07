Tesla Announces Semi Truck Production Begins, First Deliveries in December

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter that Tesla has started production of its Semi truck, with deliveries starting to its first customer Pepsi on December 1.

Twitter

“Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!”, Musk tweeted.

The company shared some new press photos and details of its Semi truck back in August, noting that it will have three independent motors instead of four and recover around 70% of range in 30 minutes when using Semi charging stations.

Here’s how Tesla describes its Semi:

“Three independent motors provide instant torque and unmatched power at any speed so drivers can merge safely and keep pace with traffic. Accelerate from 0-60 mph in 20 seconds, fully loaded, and maintain highway-level speeds even up steep grades.”

According to Tesla, its Semi truck can reach that acceleration with a full 80,000-pound load and can climb up 5% grades at a steady 65 mph.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Journie Members Can Now Get Free EV Charging at On the Run Stores

Journie rewards members in B.C. and Alberta can now get free electric vehicle charging for a limited time at On the Run convenience store locations, reports Tesla North. To get free EV charging, all you need to do is download the Journie mobile app for iPhone or Android, sign up and you’ll be able to get...
Usman Qureshi
21 hours ago

Tesla Demos Optimus Robot on Stage at AI Day Event [VIDEO]

Tesla on Friday held its second annual AI Day event, showing off the company’s latest leaps in Artificial Intelligence, automation, and computation. During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his team showed off the company's first working prototype of 'Optimus,' a humanoid robot — reports Tesla North. The Tesla Bot prototype, called "Bumble-Cee" (a play...
Nehal Malik
6 days ago

New Tesla Android App Update Makes Tesla Apple CarPlay Hack Easier

According to an update shared with Tesla North by developer Mike Gapinski, the latest Tesla app update for Android includes Apple CarPlay on board, requiring significantly less hardware to run. As shown in the video below, Tesla Android app version 2022.38.1 includes a few updates which make setting up Apple CarPlay even easier. The developer also pointed out...
Usman Qureshi
1 week ago