Apple Launches New Black Unity Watch Band for Black History Month and More

February is Black History Month and Apple announced today how it plans to commemorate the month with exclusively curated content across its apps and services.

The Black Unity Collection for 2023 includes a new special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, to go with a matching watch face and wallpaper for the iPhone 8 or newer, coming with iOS 16.3.

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes (Apple Watch Series 4 or newer) for $59 in Canada and can be ordered today, with deliveries set for January 24, the day of the launch.

The word “unity” is woven right into the band, and this marks the third Apple Watch band part of the Black Unity Collection. “This strap is only a small part of the commitment Apple has made to help dismantle systemic racism and expand access to opportunities for communities of colour everywhere,” says Apple.

Next month will also bring the Unity Challenge for Apple Watch users to earn a limited-time badge by closing their Move ring for 7 days in a row.

Here are other Black History Month celebrations: