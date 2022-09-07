Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 8 with Temperature Sensor

Apple has unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 at its special event today.

Apple Watch Series 8 debuts new features for health, safety and connectivity.

New is a temperature sensor for women’s health tracking further, able to track ovulation. There’s a sensor that touches the skin and another on the display surface to track both temperature samples, every 5 seconds, with changes tracked by 0.1 degrees Celsius. New ovulation estimates are now possible, while iOS 16 will also debut possible cycle deviations, such as prolonged periods or spotting, which can indicate possible issues.

Apple says Health app data is encrypted end-to-end, ensuring complete privacy.

A new feature coming is called Crash Detection. Apple Watch Series 8 can detect if you’re in a severe car crash and automatically connect to emergency services and notify contacts. This is possible thanks to two new gyroscope and accelerometers. Apple says Series 8 can detect crashes in cars, SUVs and pick up trucks and only happens when you’re driving.

Low Power Mode also debuts, bringing up to 36-hours of battery life, available for Series 4 or newer.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 USD and $499 USD for cellular versions (Canadian pricing to follow). You can order today and it delivers and launches next week on September 16.

