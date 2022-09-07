Apple Watch Ultra Debuts for Extreme Sports and Adventure Seekers

Apple has announced Apple Watch Ultra, its newest watch for adventure seekers. It has a sapphire front crystal and has a titanium body.

There’s a new action button in orange that’s customizable, while the Digital Crown is now larger in diameter. The side button stands out to let people press it while wearing gloves.

There’s also a second speaker now and three microphones. The biggest battery now offers 36 hours of battery life and up to 60 hours on a new extended battery feature coming this fall.

There’s a new Wayfinder face with more metrics and three new bands: Alpine, Ocean and Trail.

Apple Watch Ultra has a built-in 86-decibel siren to alert people up to 180 metres away.

There’s also now L1 and L5 GPS to bring the “most accurate GPS of any sport watch,” says Apple.

There’s also now WR100 for submersion to depths of 100 meters and EN13319 certifications.

Apple Watch Ultra pricing will start at $799 USD with GPS + Cellular, with ordering today and availability on September 23, 2022. Canadian pricing to follow.

…developing, more to follow

