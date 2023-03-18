Bell EPP Price Increases Started This Month for Select Customers

After we told you about an upcoming price increase for select Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) customers, we are now hearing about Bell recently doing the same.

Some iPhone in Canada readers have let us know Bell increased some EPP plan prices in March. Bell notified customers on their January 2023 PDF bill statements.

Specifically, Bell’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) $60/30GB EPP plan with shareable data went up in price by $5.50 to $65.50 per month, according to billing statements seen by iPhone in Canada. The plan includes unlimited calling and messaging in Canada with 5G access.

Some existing Bell EPP customers that saw this price increase switched over to a promotional $65/100GB plan to gain extra data.

Again, most of the time wireless carriers tempt customers with promotional plans only to increase prices later on. One can avoid price increases by remaining a BYOD customer and jumping ship to the next best deal if possible.

Have you been notified of a Bell EPP price increase lately? It might be time to check your billing statements with a fine-toothed comb.

If you have wireless price increases or billing changes to share, send us an email to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

