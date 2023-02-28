Telus EPP Deal Offers $65/100GB 5G+ Plan for February 2023

The latest Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) deals for February 2023 include a discounted 100GB 5G+ plan and more.

These EPP offers are available for companies to offer to employees, with discounts that are unavailable to regular customers and what’s normally on the Telus website.

Here are the latest Telus EPP deals for February 2023:

iPhone 14 for $17.92/month on Bring-It-Back (2-year term), with $50 activation fee waived

Verify your eligibility to join Telus EPP by February 28 for chance to win 3 Visa prepaid gift cards worth $1,000 each

$65/100GB 5G+ plan; normally $65/25GB so there’s 75GB more; $50 activation fee waived

The $65/100GB plan is normally priced at $105 per month on the Telus website, but the latter includes full US roaming. This $65/100GB EPP plan includes shareable data and unlimited nationwide talk plus MMS/SMS.

According to RFD this plan (seen in Ontario, Alberta, etc) is close to the $55/100GB EPP plan Telus and other carriers were offering during Black Friday and Boxing Day last year.

If you’re an on existing Telus EPP plan that’s $65/month, it might be worth logging in or calling to switch to this promo plan, to get that extra data.