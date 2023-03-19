Apple Arcade Updates Popular Games Such as Temple Run and More

Apple Arcade has rolled out a series of new features and updates to its popular games, ensuring that subscribers keep getting new content. From new puzzles in Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure to additional tracks in Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, Apple Arcade keeps adding new updates every week.

One of the key updates this week is the introduction of “Scarlett’s River Raft Rescue,” a runner-like mini-game in Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure. Players can access this new addition by spending five hearts earned through achieving three-star scores on the game’s match-3 puzzles.

Apple says this mini-game promises an adrenaline-filled rafting experience, providing a thrilling challenge to gamers.

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat has also received an update, with five new tracks added to the game. Players can now enjoy drumming along to these fresh tunes, extending the title’s gameplay.

Other games that have received updates include MasterChef: Let’s Cook!, Castle Crumble, Simon’s Cat – Story Time, Gear.Club Stradale, Shovel Knight Dig, and Badland Party.

Apple Arcade is also hosting special in-app events for Jetpack Joyride+, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Horizon Chase 2.

The gaming subscription includes Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Apple touts there are now over 200 games available and new titles are added regularly. The service also does not have to deal with ads or in-app purchases. You also can share your Apple Arcade subscription with family sharing.

While Apple Arcade has lots of games and frequent updates, it’s still not as appealing as other major gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft, or even Nintendo. But for casual gamers, it looks to offer value with all-you-can-eat games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Click here to check out these latest updates to Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month in Canada.