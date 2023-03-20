Netflix Gaming Reveals New Titles Coming, Including Monument Valley

Netflix has today shared its plans to add 40 new games to the platform in 2023, with Ustwo’s Monument Valley franchise also set to arrive next year.

The video streaming giant says it has 16 games currently being developed by its in-house game studios, whereas 70 games are in development with its partners.

Netflix also announced that Ubisoft’s Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace will launch on the platform on April 18.

The release is part of Netflix’s partnership with Ubisoft and is the second of three exclusive games from the developer to be released on Netflix. The first exclusive game, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, was released in January.

Based on the platform’s wildly popular unscripted dating show, Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game is Netflix’s one of the most-played games to date.

“This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month,” said Netflix.

Next year, ustwo’s brilliant and beautiful Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix, starting with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, with more to come. These award-winning, emotional tales are visually stunning and mind-bending, and we can’t wait for our members to experience them on Netflix.

The company further revealed that Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) is working on an exclusive game based on an upcoming Netflix release.

For games you can play now or in the very near future, check out these game titles new to Netflix in March:

Highwater (now available)

Travel to an underwater world by boat as a humble survivor — pick up friends, battle insurgents, and steal food — all while fighting to find out if the rumors are true.

Can you make it onto the rocket in this atmospheric, story-driven adventure?

Terra Nil (available March 28)

Featuring procedurally generated landscapes, no two play-throughs of Terra Nil will ever be the same.

Plan your build around randomized, challenging and unpredictable terrain, including snaking rivers, mountains, lowlands and oceans.

Available exclusively for mobile on Netflix.