New on Crave: May 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has announced new shows and titles coming to the streaming service in May 2024.

Highlights include the movie premiere of Expend4bles, another film from the action series featuring Sylvester Stallone and other action stars on May 10. Comedy series Hacks season three debuts on May 2, while the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Summer school lands on May 9.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Crave in May 2024 below:

HBO and Max

Max’s TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN (May 2)

(May 2) Max’s SELENA + RESTAURANT Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* (May 2)

Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* (May 2) Max’s HACKS , Season 3, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 2)

, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 2) Max’s PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: SUMMER SCHOOL , Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* (May 9)

, Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* (May 9) Max’s THE GIRLS ON THE BUS , Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (May 9)

, Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (May 9) HBO’s NIKKI GLASER: SOME DAY YOU’LL DIE (May 11 at 10 p.m. ET)

(May 11 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s JERROD CARMICHAEL REALITY SHOW , Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (Friday, May 17 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (Friday, May 17 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s STAX: SOULSVILLE U.S.A , Season 1, Episodes 1-4 *Documentary Series Premiere* (May 20 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 *Documentary Series Premiere* (May 20 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE SYMPATHIZER , Season 1, Episode 7 *Season Finale* (May 26 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 7 *Season Finale* (May 26 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE JINX – PART TWO , Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 26 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 26 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s MOVIECRASH, MOVIEPASS *Documentary Premiere* (May 29 at 9 p.m. ET)

*Documentary Premiere* (May 29 at 9 p.m. ET) Max’s HACKS , Season 3, Episodes 9 *Season Finale* (May 30)

, Season 3, Episodes 9 *Season Finale* (May 30) HBO’s WE’RE HERE Season 4, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 31 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

BOOGIE NIGHTS (May 1)

(May 1) 12 DISASTERS OF CHRISTMAS (May 3)

(May 3) ARCTIC BLAST (May 3)

(May 3) BEHEMOTH (May 3)

(May 3) CARAVAGGIO’S SHADOW (May 3)

(May 3) CHRISTMAS ICETASTROPHE (May 3)

(May 3) COLLISION EARTH (May 3)

(May 3) ICE QUAKE (May 3)

(May 3) INDEPENDENCE DAY-SASTER (May 3)

(May 3) METAL TORNADO (May 3)

(May 3) ONE DAY AS A LION (May 3)

(May 3) POLAR STORM (May 3)

(May 3) SICK GIRL (May 3)

(May 3) SNOWGLOBE CHRISTMAS (May 3)

(May 3) STONEHENGE APOCALYPSE (May 3)

(May 3) SUPER STORM (May 3)

(May 3) THE FIFTH ELEMENT (May 3)

(May 3) THE GREEN KNIGHT (May 3)

(May 3) TWISTER VALLEY (May 3)

(May 3) SOLARIS (May 6)

(May 6) CITY OF ANGELS (May 8)

(May 8) COOL HAND LUKE (May 9)

(May 9) DADDY DAY CAMP (May 10)

(May 10) DESPERATION ROAD (May 10)

(May 10) EXPEND4BLES (May 10)

(May 10) SNIPER: G.R.I.T. – GLOBAL RESPONSE & INTELLIGENCE TEAM (May 10)

(May 10) WONDER WOMAN (May 10)

(May 10) CADDYSHACK (May 15)

(May 15) METAL SHIFTERS (May 17)

(May 17) ZODIAC: SIGNS OF THE APOCALYPSE (May 17)

(May 17) EARTHSTORM (May 17)

(May 17) THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT (May 17)

(May 17) SWARMED (May 17)

(May 17) TERMINATION POINT (May 17)

(May 17) TOXIC SKIES (May 17)

(May 17) BEYOND LOCHNESS (May 17)

(May 17) DOOMSDAY PROPHECY (May 17)

(May 17) MALIBU SHARK ATTACK (May 17)

(May 17) STORM CELL (May 17)

(May 17) STORM SEEKERS (May 17)

(May 17) STUART LITTLE (May 17)

(May 17) STUART LITTLE 2 (May 17)

(May 17) TWO SINNERS AND A MULE (May 17)

(May 17) SAW X (May 17)

(May 17) STRANGE WAY OF LIFE (May 17)

(May 17) DOUBLE, DOUBLE, TOIL AND TROUBLE (May 18)

(May 18) HOW THE WEST WAS FUN (May 18)

(May 18) THIS IS THE END (May 21)

(May 21) THE LOST BOYS (May 21)

(May 21) WEDDING CRASHERS (May 22)

(May 22) THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK (May 23)

(May 23) BOSTON STRANGLER (May 24)

(May 24) THE LOST BOYS (May 26)

(May 26) THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS (May 31)

(May 31) TOTAL RECALL (2012) (May 31)

(May 31) THEATER CAMP (May 31)

(May 31) THERE’S SOMETHING IN THE BARN (May 31)

Highlighted Programming

STOP MAKING SENSE *Documentary Premiere* (May 1)

*Documentary Premiere* (May 1) HIGH COUNTRY , Season 1 (May 3)

, Season 1 (May 3) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 5, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (May 7 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (May 7 at 10 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series IN MEMORIAM , Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (May 9)

, Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (May 9) THE CHI , Season 6B *Mid-Season Premiere* (May 10)

, Season 6B *Mid-Season Premiere* (May 10) SONS OF ANARCHY , Seasons 1-7 (May 15)

, Seasons 1-7 (May 15) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 9, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 17)

, Season 9, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 17) Crave Original Series BELLEFLEUR Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* (May 16)

Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* (May 16) CTV Original Series EVOLVING VEGAN , Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 21)

, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 21) THE VOICE , Season 25, Episode 22 *Season Finale* (May 22)

, Season 25, Episode 22 *Season Finale* (May 22) Crave Original Series SHORSEY , Season 3, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 24)

, Season 3, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 24) THE ROOKIE, Season 6 (May 31)

STARZ