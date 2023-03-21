You Can Now Try Google’s ChatGBT Rival Bard

Google has opened up limited access to Bard, its ChatGPT rival, for users in the US and UK, while stressing that the AI chatbot is not a replacement for search.

According to The Verge, Bard will be initially available to a select number of users who will be able to join a waitlist at bard.google.com.

Much like Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard lets users ask questions about any topic they like using a blank text box.

Google is, however, describing Bard as a bot that users can bounce ideas off of, generate writing drafts, or just chat about life with.

Bard is “an early experiment … intended to help people boost their productivity, accelerate their ideas, and fuel their curiosity,” according to project leads, Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins.

There is also a disclaimer underneath the main text box warning users that “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information,” similar to ChatGPT and Bing.

How to Access Google Bard AI Chatbot

Visit bard.google.com to join a waitlist (in supported regions only). Make sure you’re not using a Google Workspace account. Sign up using your personal Gmail or Google account (if you’re over 18 years of age). Use a supported browser, such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, or Edgium. Select Yes, I’m in, when prompted. Google will add you to the waitlist and send an email notification when you get access to Bard.

For those wondering how does Bard compare to its main rivals, ChatGPT and Bing? “It’s certainly faster than either,” according to early testers.

Microsoft’s Bing received plenty of negative attention when the chatbot was seen alternately insulting, gaslighting, and flirting with users.

Similarly for Google, Bard could be both a blessing and a curse. Only time will tell.