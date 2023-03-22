Apple TV+ and MLB ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Returns for 2023 Season

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the return of “Friday Night Baseball” for the 2023 season. The weekly doubleheader event will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays, featuring two marquee matchups with no local broadcast restrictions.

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy 25 weeks of action, starting on April 7th with the Texas Rangers facing the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres playing against the Atlanta Braves.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be on Friday Night Baseball on April 21 and May 19.

“We can’t wait for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to start up again, and we’re excited for fans to experience everything new we’re bringing this season. Apple TV+ truly has something for everyone, from two live baseball games every Friday night, to an incredible slate of award-winning original films and series — there’s never been a better time to sign up,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

All-Star Announcer Lineup Joins “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+

This season, “Friday Night Baseball” will feature an exceptional group of broadcast talent, including Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker. The MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team will partner with Apple to provide viewers with an unparalleled fan experience, including state-of-the-art cameras, immersive sound, and drone camera footage for stunning aerial stadium shots.

Comprehensive Baseball Coverage Across Apple Services for the 2023 Season

In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” Apple News will allow fans to follow their favourite teams and receive personalized MLB highlights. Apple Music will also feature exclusive official playlists, including walk-up songs from each week’s participating teams and a collection of classic baseball tunes. This comprehensive coverage will provide fans with a one-stop destination for all their baseball needs, says the iPhone maker.

Friday Night Baseball was first announced for Apple TV+ last March.

The full 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+ is below:

Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs – 2 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers – 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox -7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers – 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers – 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds – 5 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 16

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers – 8 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 23

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins – 6:30 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 30