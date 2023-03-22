WhatsApp Groups Get New Features

WhatsApp Groups are getting a handful of new features today, which make them more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone.

Among the new features is a new WhatsApp tool that gives admins the ability to decide who can join a group.

“We want to give group admins more control over their group privacy, so we’ve built a simple tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group,” notes WhatsApp.

How to Allow Who Joins WhatsApp Group

As a WhatsApp group admin, choose to share your group’s invite link You can also make the group joinable in a community Once they click the link, you will get a prompt to approve joining the group This can be changed in your group’s settings in WhatsApp.

Since groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations, it’s important that admins can decide who can and cannot join it.

Moreover, you can now easily find out which groups you have in common with someone. Simply search a contact’s name to see your WhatsApp Groups in common.

These new features will begin rolling out globally to all WhatsApp users over the coming weeks.