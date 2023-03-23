Audible Launches Dolby Atmos Collection for Immersive Storytelling

Dolby Laboratories and Amazon-owned Audible have announced the launch of Dolby Atmos on Audible, a collection of immersive, cinematic listening experiences featuring spatial sound.

This collaboration announced today expands the possibilities of audio storytelling by showcasing the talents of actors, writers, directors, sound designers, and other creators across multiple genres, such as feature-length multi-cast productions, soundscapes, live performances, and podcasts.

The Dolby Atmos collection includes over 40 popular Audible Originals now available in spatial audio, as well as new titles like The Little Mermaid, narrated by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and the Audible Theater production Marrow. Audible members worldwide can stream and download these Dolby Atmos titles through the Audible app on compatible iOS and Android Dolby Atmos-enabled mobile devices.

Dolby Atmos offers 3D sound, offering up multidimensional spaces instead of just stereo.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dolby to deliver world-class, Dolby Atmos immersive storytelling to our members, and to give creators another powerful tool to create extraordinary audio content with Audible,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, emphasized that Dolby Atmos’s innovative audio experience empowers creators to showcase their artistic vision at its greatest potential.

Listeners can enjoy highly acclaimed Audible Originals in Dolby Atmos, such as Letters From Camp, Maejor Frequency, Marrow, Oliver Twist, The Prophecy, and The Sandman Act III. To discover more available titles, users can search “Dolby Atmos” on the Audible website or look for the Dolby Atmos logo while streaming their favourite Audible Original in the app.