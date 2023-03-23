Twitter Blue Now Available Globally on iOS, Android and the Web

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service from Twitter, is now available globally, offering subscribers an enhanced and personalized experience on the platform. The service is accessible through the web, iOS, and Android, although not all features are available on every platform.

At the price of $8 USD/month or $84 USD per year on the web, Twitter Blue subscribers receive a blue checkmark on their account and early access to exclusive features. New Twitter accounts will need to wait for 30 days before they can subscribe to the service.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon. “Twitter Blue is now available globally! Sign up today to get your blue checkmark, prioritized ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more,” said the company.

Twitter Blue features include the following extras:

Edit Tweet

Bookmark Folders

Custom App Icons

NFT Profile Pictures

Themes

Custom Navigation

Spaces Tab

Top Articles

Reader

Undo Tweet

Prioritized Rankings in Conversations

Longer Video Upload

Half Ads (coming soon)

Longer Tweets

SMS Two-Factor Authentication

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 30 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion, and without notice,” explains Twitter’s website.

New Twitter Blue subscribers will need to confirm their phone number as part of signing up.

Twitter Blue on the web costs $10 CAD per month, or $105 CAD per year ($8.75/month).

With Twitter Blue now available globally, the subscription service will add to the social network’s revenue stream. Chief Twit Elon Musk said in February, Twitter “is now trending to break even if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!”, after admitting he was trying to save his $44 billion Twitter acquisition from bankruptcy.